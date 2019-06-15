Be With Us In Spirit …Coach Appiah Appeals

Kwasi Appiah s

Coach Kwasi Appiah has appealed to Ghanaian football lovers to rally behind the Back Stars for this year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The coach is preparing the team for the championship in Dubai, with reports indicating that the team is peaking in performance.

However, Coach Appiah believes a collective effort where followers of the team bear the team up in prayer for success is equally needed.

He likened the forthcoming soccer festival to war, hence the request for a divine intervention from compatriots.

“The Black Stars are going for war and we urge each and everyone to support the team with their prayers. We will appreciate everything Ghanaians will do in their various capacities to support the team,” Coach Appiah stated.



He added, “We want all Ghanaians to be with us in spirit. We also need the supporters to come around and cheer us up.”





The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Egypt on Thursday for the tournament, which is scheduled for June 21 to July 19.



Ghana will open their AFCON account with West African neighbours, Benin on June 25, at the Ismailia Stadium.



The Black Stars are pitted against Cameroun, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F.

Despite playing in six semi-finals and playing the final three times in 1992, 2010 and 2015 respectively, Ghana has failed to lift the continental silverware since 1982.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum