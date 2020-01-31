YAF Mamprobi Donates Educational Materials

Pupils and some members of the group displaying some of the books donated

Members of the Mamprobi District of the Young Adults’ Fellowship (YAF) of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana have donated some educational materials to pupils of Accra Royal Junior High School (JHS).

The items, which included branded exercise books, pencils and erasers, were meant to augment the effort of parents in providing the academic needs of their children.

The gesture forms part of the group’s five-year plan to support pupils in underprivileged schools with these materials which are crucial to their education.

Receiving the items on behalf of the pupils, the Headmistress of the school, Victoria Mensah, commended the effort of the group, and promised that the pupils would make good use of the items.

That, she said, would be reflected in the performance of the school in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

She appealed to the group to come to their aid if possible in renovating the teachers’ common room.

“The teachers have to be in a comfortable environment to be able to deliver well. We pray that you will come and renovate the staff common room for us,” she appealed.

The Mamprobi District President of YAF, Samuel Larbi, said the group was trying to help underprivileged schools so that pupils could have a conducive learning environment.

He called on organizations and individuals to come on board with the little that they can to support the campaign in improving the lives of the underprivileged.

The acting Mamprobi District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Ebenezer Kwarfo Ansah, said the programme of the YAF extends beyond the donation of exercise books to include the building of pavilions for needy schools in other places as well.

He said Accra Royal JHS was just one of many schools that would benefit from the project which started last year and it is expected to be extended to 2024.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak