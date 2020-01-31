Awenade Corpse Exhumation Suspect Grabbed

Nana Kwaku Ampadu, a 39-year-old unemployed, is currently in the grip of the Nkawkaw police over his alleged involvement in the exhumation of a coffin containing human remains at Awenade, near Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to police, Ampadu is suspected to be the gang leader who supervised the exhumation of the body of Adwoa Antwiwaa in a coffin and dumped it in front of the palace of a rival chief last Sunday.

He was arrested on Monday around 12:50 pm at his hideout and the police had said he would be arraigned after investigation.

The police are also pursuing the other accomplices of Ampadu.

There was horror at Awenade on Sunday when some unknown persons exhumed the body of 39-year-old Adwoa Antwiwaa, who had died in Accra and buried in the town.

They then dumped the coffin containing the remains at the forecourt of the palace occupied by Nana Danso Ofori III, a rival chief, less than 24 hours after the burial.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed that the Nkawkaw Police District quickly rushed to Awenade and found the coffin which contained the body placed in the chief’s palace.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the whole confusion was triggered by a burial fee of GH¢300 collected by the alleged destooled chief, Nana Danso Ofori VII, before authorizing the burial of the deceased which the rival faction questioned.

Awenade has been embroiled in chieftaincy dispute where two persons — Nana Danso Ofori II (old chief allegedly destooled) and the newly installed chief, Nana Osei Agyei II — are both claiming to be legitimate chiefs of the community.

Last November, five persons, including the alleged destooled chief, were arrested by the Nkawkaw District Police Command over bloody clashes in the community.

Four of the suspects were remanded by the Mpraeso Circuit Court but the alleged destooled chief, Nana Ofori Danso III, was granted bail.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Awenade