Oppong Nkrumah in a chat with Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

INFORMATION MINISTER Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has commended how Ghana continues to attract foreign investors.

Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this during the Ghana Investment Summit held in the United Kingdom (UK) recently, where a number of influential businessmen and political figures promoted Ghana as a good place to invest.

Recently, Nigeria’s billionaire and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, singled out Ghana among a list of countries on the continent where investments yielded the right returns.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Dangote named Ghana together with three other countries including Nigeria as having the right investment climate.

He said in the interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Rubenstein that “Ghana is a very good place to invest.”

Last week, former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, passed a vote of confidence in Ghana, with a call on global investors to invest in Ghana.

Blair was of the view that with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s excellent leadership, Ghana was showing great determination to succeed and was doing the right things.

According to him, “I scarcely come across a leader with clarity of vision and determination to succeed and someone so much into the instincts of his people. So thank you for your leadership skills.”

Music icon, Akon, recently urged African-American investors to start investing in Ghana and other African countries, encouraging them to buy land in Ghana.

Nkrumah believes the rising interest in Ghana stems from the fact that the country has been well marketed.

But he urged that “while we have sold Ghana well, we more importantly need to build a robust onboarding programme for prospective investors.”

He further noted that “the jobs, incomes and improvements in quality of life that will follow, will be for our collective benefit.”

According to him, “the story of Africa in this decade has to be one of increased productivity.”

“We welcome the capital and skills from all over the world. But we should be clear in securing an enabling framework within which these investments can help our Agenda,” he urged.

BY Melvin Tarlue