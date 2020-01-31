‘Keteke’ & ‘Sidechic Gang’ Stream On Netflix

Sika Osei, Nana Ama McBrown and Lydia Forson at ‘Sidechic Gang’ premiere

Two award-winning Ghanaian movies ‒ ‘Keteke’ and ‘Sidechic Gang’ ‒ will start streaming on Netflix from January 31, 2020.

Both films were directed by prolific director Peter Sedufia and were premiered in Ghana in 2017and 2018.

The movies also got a number of nominations at some of the prestigious movie award ceremonies on the African continent in the past.

‘Keteke’ highlights the woes of a couple who are expecting their first child but misses a train into the city for the delivery.

Starring Fred Nii Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson, Clemento Suarez and other top actors, the film was recently nominated for the 26th edition of Pan-African Film & Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) in Burkina Faso.

‘Sidechic Gang’, on the other hand, is a story of three ladies who make money by exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends. Featuring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Sika Osei, Adjetey Anang, Bernard Nyarko, Eddie Kufuor and Akorfa Edjeani, the drama movie has earned several local and international award nominations.

Movie fans who are yet to see both movies would be privileged to stream it on Netflix from January 31.

Streaming both movies on the platform is being considered a good look for Ghana’s movie industry since there are not too many Ghanaian movies on the platform.