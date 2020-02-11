Yamoah Ponkoh Backtracks On Napo

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

A TOP member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has denied ever insulting Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo.

He has, therefore, entreated the public to treat an online news story that suggested he referred to the minister as a ‘poor student’ during his school days.

According to him, neither had he granted an interview to any online news portal nor used any unprintable word against the minister.

Describing Napo as a gentleman, the NDC member said he respected Napo and the work he had been doing for the country as education minister, for which reason he could not insult him.

“RE: Napo was a poor student-My attention has been drawn to a news item on the above subject, which has been attributed to me,” Yamoah Ponkoh wrote on his Facebook wall.

“I want to state clearly that I have not and never granted any interview or said anything like that against the gentleman,” he added.

Yamoah Ponkoh who was once the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu when the NDC was in government called for a stop to fake news in the country.

According to him, fake news rather creates unnecessary tension and enmity between people, which is not needed, stressing the need for the media to be professional.

Meanwhile, a group, calling itself ‘Concerned Youth for Manhyia South’ in a press release signed by one Charles Osei Owusu Gyamfi, has sternly warned Yamoah Ponkoh against hurling insults at Napo.

Setting the records straight, the pressure group stated that Napo was a brilliant student during his school days and no wonder he had been performing well as a minister.

“Napo has been an intelligent person throughout his schooling period and as a result all comments made by Yamoah Ponkoh should be ignored,” the group stated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi