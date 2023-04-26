Yaw Anim Dissolves Campaign Team

Ernest Yaw Anim addressing the media after the victory

THE NEWLY elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, dissolved his campaign team immediately he was declared winner in the party polls on Sunday.

The move, he explained, is intended to unite the party ahead of the May 23, 2023 by-election at Kumawu, which has been occasioned by the death of Philip Basoah, the late NPP MP for the constituency.

In place of his campaign team, which helped him to win the elections, he stated that “I am now forming an all-inclusive campaign team, which will have every member of our party on board, to help us retain the seat on May 23, 2023.”

Ernest Yaw Anim polled 195 votes to emerge victorious in the polls, followed by Ama Serwah, 181 votes, Da-Costa Aboagye, 27 votes, Kwame Appiah-Kubi, 10 votes and Osei-Hweree Kwame Bempah, who polled just 5 votes.

Addressing the media after the important victory, Yaw Anim stated that the NPP in Kumawu Constituency needed unity and peace now more than ever in order to retain the seat.

According to him, even though Kumawu is a strong fortress of the ruling NPP, the party would perform better during the upcoming by-elections, which is just one month away, if the party members embrace peace and unity at all times.

He stated emphatically that the victory was not only for him, stressing that the outcome of the NPP primaries was a victory for the entire NPP members in Kumawu, passionately calling for oneness and peace in the party.

Meanwhile, all the losing contestants in the election have also congratulated and pledged their support for Yaw Anim. Ama Serwah, who placed second, said “I pledge to support Yaw Anim to win the Kumawu seat for the NPP.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi