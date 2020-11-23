Yaw Sarpong Launches Peace Song

Yaw Sarpong (2nd right) in a pose with some of the musicians he featured on the song

Popular gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, together with some friends, has launched a peace song with a call on politicians to ensure that Ghanaians continue to enjoy peace during and after the December 7 elections.

The song, produced by Think Media Expert, advised Ghanaians to conduct themselves appropriately and put Ghana first in what they do during the elections, so as to ensure peace is sustained in the country.

The song titled, All-Stars Peace Song also calls on the country’s politicians and their agents to ensure that Ghanaians continue to enjoy peace during and after the elections.

The blend of musicians who featured on the peace song include, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Sarpong, Pat Thomas, Akwaboah Jnr., Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Eno Barony, Bessa Simons and many other talented musicians.

The launch ceremony was attended by a large number of personalities including stakeholders in the creative arts industry as well as representatives of the various political parties.

Some of the musicians who graced the launch include Lord Morgan, Bernice Ansah, Akwaboah Jnr., SP Kofi Sarpong, Fameye among others.

The parties’ representatives at the launch advocated for the electorate to conduct themselves appropriately and put Ghana first in what they do during the election, so as to ensure peace is sustained in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yaw Sarpong said the song was made to educate the citizens on how to avoid getting into any form of violence before, during, and after elections.

He reminded Ghanaians about how wars ruined some African countries while imploring the need to avoid any conflict that will disrupt the country.

The gospel musicians encouraged people to accept every individual and their differences, especially in the election period.

Yaw Sarpong together with other musicians gave a live performance of the peace song to the delight of the audience, who gave generously to support the initiative.

By George Clifford Owusu