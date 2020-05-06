Yaw Sarpong To Feature Shatta Wale, Others On Next Album

Yaw Sarpong

Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has announced plans of featuring some of the circular music icons such as Shatta Wale and Samini on his upcoming album.

The talented singer, known for his hit songs such as ‘Esther’, ‘Judas’, ‘Yenka Nkyere Agya’ and ‘Waye Awie’, gave some of his fans and the Ghanaian public a shock when he released a new single, ‘Ahobraseε’, featuring hip hop act, Sarkodie, early this year.

The prolific songwriter and performer hinted that he would soon release his latest album titled ‘Ever Green’, which would feature the likes of Kelvyn boy, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Shatta Rako and Shatta Wale, adding that the album will be released later in the year.

With over 40 years in the gospel music industry, Yaw Sarpong said the reason why he was featuring some of the top circular musicians was for their fan base to appreciate his music as well.

Speaking on Accra-based radio, Onua FM, Yaw Sarpong noted that all those who thought his music career was over before featuring Sarkodie “is their own opinion.”

“I will agree with anybody who says featuring Sarkodie projected my career because he is one of the most accepted musicians in the country,” he said in Akan. “So if you team up with him definitely you will enjoy his blessings,” he added.

Based on Yaw Sarpong’s collaboration early this year with Sarkodie, many have argued that it had really projected the legendary gospel musician and has also revived his career as a gospel musician.

By George Clifford Owusu