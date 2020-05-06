Qatar Charity, COMOG Assist 200 Families

Some beneficiaries standing by the items they received

An international humanitarian organization, Qatar Charity, has collaborated with the Coalition of Muslim Organization, Ghana (COMOG) to donate food items to some 200 families in the Greater Accra Region.

The activity was part of a GH¢20 million food distribution project that targeted poor fasting Muslim families in the month of Ramadan and other non-Muslim families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each family, on last Friday, received a package of items worth ¢271 which consisted of 25kilograms (kg) of rice,10kg of sugar, 5litres of oil, 800grams of tomato paste and a tea pack.

The Country Director of Qatar Charity, Izzeddin Yousif Daifallah, told DAILY GUIDE that the organization, in partnership with governmental and non-governmental organizations, had set up 13 distribution centres across the country to provide food rations to poor families.

He urged Ghanaians to try as much as possible to stay at home and be safe by adhering to all safety protocols recommended by government.

The President of COMOG, Hajj Abdul Manan Abdul Rahman, expressed his gratitude to the humanitarian organization for the kind gesture.

He said COMOG was focused on ensuring that items reached more widows in the Muslim communities.

Meanwhile the organization has entreated Muslims to use the fasting period to shun all negative habits.

“It is a blessed opportunity for us to rid ourselves from negative addiction and harmful practices that have bedeviled us for the past years,” it said in a statement issued and signed by its general secretary, Shahadu Mohammed.

COMOG also asked Muslims to use the period to pray for the leadership of the country for guidance as election approached, while calling for rededication to unity and tolerance at the Muslim leadership font.

“COMOG entreats all stakeholders in the Muslim leadership front to double their efforts towards making Muslim leadership framework recently adopted at a conference held a reality before events over take Muslim communities and the nation as a whole,” the statement urged.

The organization also commended government and all frontline workers for their relentless effort in keeping citizens safe as they fight the pandemic.

