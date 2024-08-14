YEA Set To Unveil 10,200 Skilled Artisans For Job Market

In a move aimed at boosting local employment and promoting self-sufficiency, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to pass out 10,200 young artisans who have completed an intensive six-month skills training program.

This is the first phase of a larger initiative to train 20,000 youth in various trades.

According to YEA CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong, the beneficiaries have mastered 10 essential trades, including carpentry, beauty care, auto works, and plumbing, among others.

The training was conducted by top technical institutions and master craftsmen across the country.

The pass-out ceremony is scheduled for August 27, 2024 and the agency plans to launch an app to connect customers with these skilled artisans.

This innovative approach will make it easier for Ghanaians to access quality services from local professionals.

Agyepong emphasized the importance of supporting local talents, stating that these young artisans are capable of delivering excellence and should be the first choice for jobs.

By hiring them, individuals are not only ensuring top-notch work but also contributing to reducing unemployment and uplifting the community.

This initiative aligns with the government’s agenda for jobs and youth employment, and YEA is urging Ghanaians to patronize local services and support the country’s next chapter of development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe