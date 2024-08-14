Govt Declares War Against Public Lands Misuse

Samuel Abu Jinapor

In a bid to address growing concerns over the management of public lands, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has reassured Ghanaians that the government is committed to safeguarding public lands for future generations.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the Minister clarified the state of public lands, dismissing allegations of state-capture and outlining measures to protect public lands.

He emphasized that the government has not engaged in any agreements for the sale or lease of public lands, contrary to speculation.

The Minister provided historical context to several contentious issues, including the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra, which he attributed to a private contract gone sour, rather than government action.

He also demystified the myth around lease agreements for lands owned by the Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Parks and Gardens, stating that these were reached by previous governments.

The Minister, Jinapor highlighted the government’s efforts to recover encroached state lands and prevent them from being grabbed by undeserving persons and institutions.

He cited instances where previous governments had released lands to families, and assured that the current administration has been meticulous in protecting public lands.

The Minister also announced measures to regulate the utilization of public lands, including a policy directive requiring prior approval from the President for any transactions related to public land.

This move aims to prevent unauthorized leasing, subletting, or disposal of public lands by public institutions.

With these assurances, the government seeks to allay fears and demonstrate its commitment to responsible land management, ensuring that public lands remain safe, intact, and secure for future generations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe