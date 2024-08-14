Ndinne To Be Evicted From Big Brother Naija

In Big Brother’s house, your fortunes can change in an instant. Just ask aunty-niece duo Ndinne, who are the latest to see their Big Brother Naija season 9 journey come to an abrupt end.

It was a shocker, considering Chinne and Nneamaka were week one’s custodians and this week’s Heads of House but it seems, the higher the ladder, the harder the fall.

Ndinne were speechless during their eviction interview with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. When asked what was next, Chinne said: “This was unexpected, so as we move forward the steps will come into play.” All the best to them!

That means 12 pairs are still in the running for the incredible GHS100,000 million grand prize.

Also up for eviction on Sunday were Radicals (Fairme David and Michky, who were also nominated last week); Zinwe (Chinwe and Zion); and Flourish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee).

Occupying the seat of power as custodians were Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh), who used it to choose which of the nominated pairs would be going home.This is the same duo who were facing eviction just last week. Another reminder that no state is permanent in the BBNaija house!

The immunity challenge winners were theMbadiwe twins (Ocee and Ozee) – who were last week’s joint HoH.

It seems someduos in the house took Ebuka’s words from last week to heart. After he told them to pull up their socks, the No Loose Guard housemates gave viewers plenty to talk about – and in the process, also got themselves a grilling from Ebuka.

In the host’s words, Victoria – half of Shatoria with Shaun –had a “topsy turvy two weeks in the house”due to her emotional moments. When asked if she thought her relationship with Shaun was “way off”, she replied diplomatically: “I don’t think it’s off ‘cos we talk when we have to.”

When Chinwe was quizzed on her claim thatshe “sponsored” Zion, she said:“What I meant was I held his hand until pretty much this point… Every step of the way I have had to [take charge].”

The housemates recovered from the shock of losing their first wager by earning a wager victory this week. To treat them, Biggie opened the storeroom, allowing them to enjoy beverages of their choice as an added sweetener to their Saturday shopping spree.

Chekas (Chizoba and Onyeka) clashed following the wager win, with the former hurt that the latter didn’t include her contribution in their presentation. It ended in kisses, though, when Chizoba and Ben locked lips duringthe Saturday night party (with DJ Dayzee on the decks).

Mayor Frosh and Rhuthee also added heat to the house with their encounter, as did Topher and Anita.Let’s not forget the growing chemistry between Onyeka and Ozee – it’s all everyone inside and outside the house can talk about!

Ebuka’s parting words to the housemates were: “A lot of you are playing this game too safe. We know what you’re doing – we can see everything… [You must] enjoy yourself, because it goes away like this,” he said, snapping his fingers. Wise words indeed!

Keep up with all the intrigue and excitement on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 149. The live eviction shows are broadcast every Sunday at 6pm on Akwaaba Magic on DStv Channel 150 and GOtv channel 102.