‘Accra Bar Show’ Organiser Expresses Gratitude

General Manager of Front and Back, Kojo Aidoo, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the local and diaspora communities for their overwhelming support during the two-day ‘Accra Bar Show’ event held from August 9 to 10 at the Zinnia Event Centre.

The show brought together key players from the hospitality and tourism sectors, sparking engaging discussions about the future of Ghana’s bar industry.

Day one kicked off with an exciting free sampling and tasting session featuring a variety of drinks from different vendors.

The energy was heightened with a keynote address by hospitality expert Caleb Kofie, who captivated attendees with insights on “Customer Service Leadership: A Key to Hospitality Excellence.”

Industry heavyweights like Chris Beaney and Leah Van Deventer joined Kojo Aidoo in enlightening vendors on crafting award-winning bars and bartenders that meet international standards.

Attendees were treated to a series of thought-provoking topics, including ‘From Backyard to Bar: The Journey of African Spirits’, ‘The Future of Mixology’, ‘Transforming Hospitality with Augmented Reality’, and ‘The Art of Collaboration’.

In his remarks, Kojo Aidoo highlighted the significant impact of the Accra Bar Show on the hospitality sector, stressing it provided a vital platform for bartenders and mixologists to showcase their skills while sharing knowledge on drink preparation and presentation.

He noted the opportunity it created for local manufacturers to unveil innovative drinks, flavours, and ingredients, fostering connections and shared experiences among participants.

“We aim to build a strong African community through this initiative and elevate local drink production,” Mr. Aidoo assured, adding that, “We’re also exploring ways to champion our local beverages on the international stage.”

Reflecting on the event’s success, Kojo Aidoo expressed immense gratitude for the support received from individuals and companies that backed the inaugural Accra Bar Show.

“For years, we’ve been planning this event, and it has finally come to life,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy, but we’re committed to making this an annual celebration for years to come.”

“The Accra Bar Show promises to be a cornerstone event in Ghana’s hospitality calendar,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke