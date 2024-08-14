‘The Storm’ To Premiere Sept. 21

Samini

Ghanaian music legend Emmanuel Andrews Samini, affectionately known in the showbiz circles as Samini, has exhibited his other side in a new movie.

The movie titled ‘The Storm’, directed by Ben Owusu, will premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, 2024 at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

Samini, known in the movie as Ali Zafara, is the head of the Southern Crime underworld who comes off as firm, heartless, and highly revered.

The movie also featured amazing actors like Ama K. Abebrese, Adjetey Anang, Fiifi Coleman, Salma Mumin, Edward Agyekum Kufuor, and Luckie Lawson, among others.

It tells a story that explores the underworld in Accra; a story of criminals, murder, kidnapping, corruption, and a fight for justice.

In the movie, Adjetey Anang and Ama K. Abebrese are the two honest members of the law enforcement team while Milly (Luckie Lawson) played a crucial role of a social advocate for the protection of youngsters against crime and fight injustice.

Committed to trumpeting the ills of the society, Milly (Luckie Lawson) takes up a crucial social advocacy role to help the protection of youngsters against crime.

Unfortunately, the lives of these characters are dramatically affected by the brutal killing of a teenage boy, the kidnapping and murder of three young women, one of which was Milly’s niece.

Subsequently, the narrative switches as Danso and Milly take the centre stage and try hard to brazenly combat crime and corruption in their city.

Detective Danso is determined to find those responsible for the death of the teenager, assisted by sensible and methodical Detective Lynn and often coming into conflict with the Deputy Superintendent of Police, played by legendary actor Edinam Atatsi.

Against this backdrop, Milly campaigns for the government to take action against criminals and becomes a celebrity, appearing on television and later rivaling the country’s President, Edward Agyekum Kufuor.

Will Milly survive on this critical life-changing journey as she meets President Edward Kufuor mano a mano in an enraged political atmosphere?