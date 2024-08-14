MzGee, Others Nominated For Awards

MzGee

Organisers of the Medimafo Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards have unveiled nominees for the 6th edition of the awards scheme.

In all, 33 categories will be up for grabs by various industry players.

Some of the categories include Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, and Blogger of the Year, among others.

Woman of the Year, which is one of the prestigious categories has MzGee, Emefa Akosua Adeti, Abena Kyei Boakye and Rose Adjei battle it out for the ultimate.

Another flagship category, Man of the Year is a contest for Jeneral Ntatia, Nana Kwame Gyan, Prophet Isaac Appiah and Papa Kumasi.

Also, the Best Actress category will see Doreen Kumangtun, Elorm Aba, Lady Harriet, and Mimi Yankson prove their mettle for the award.

Ama Sarpong Kumakuma, Dabo, Selasie Brown, Jerry Botwe, Asafo Powers, Quecy Official, Honam Sardine, Nana Ama Brako, Cilla Sarps, Nayas, and others are among hard working industry players who received nominations.

In an interaction with the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the awards scheme, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, affectionately known as Abena Ghana, announced that voting starts on August 9 and ends on September 9, 2024.

She congratulated all the nominees and said, “We have a lot of surprises for this year.”

“Thanks to our sponsors Medimafo Herbal Hospital, Angel Cola, Time Herbal Mixture, and Ike Best Technologies Nigeria West Africa for their support to the creative arts,” she added.

The 6th edition, under the theme “Love and Unity,” is slated for September 20 at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Auditorium (Accra City Hall).