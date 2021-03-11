Year Of Return Continues To Benefit Ghana– President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated plans to keep running the ‘Year of Return’ programme he introduced during his first term in government.

According to him, the programme continues to rake in benefits to the country, hence government is intensifying engagement to maintain it to support the country’s developmental agenda.

He made this known while delivering the State of the Nation’s Address in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

He also used the platform to outline several strides made in the tourism and creative arts industry in his first term.

“Mr. Speaker, our nation continues to benefit from the ‘Year of Return’. Since then, we have intensified our engagement with Africans in the diaspora and all persons of African descent more positively in areas such as trade and investment co-operation, and skills and knowledge development, in what we call ‘Beyond the Return’.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, together with its implementing agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority, is working towards the realisation of this initiative, which will bring even greater spotlight on our nation Ghana.

“A lot of work has been undertaken in revamping our tourist sites, and making them attractive. Digital revenue collection systems have been installed at the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Wli Waterfalls. Government has upgraded five (5) tourism sites to meet international standards for increased visitation, and create jobs and incomes for the people,” the President indicated.

Praising the potential of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, the President said, “The new minister for the sector, the industrious Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, has also indicated his determination to strengthen the Creative Arts industry in Ghana.”

The President also indicated that the first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School under construction in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region is almost complete.

He cut the sod for the construction of the school at Kwadaso in Kumasi in 2019. The school is expected to promote Ghanaian literature, music, dance and drama.

“Already, the first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School, located in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, is nearing completion; the governing board of the National Film Authority is in place; and even greater attention will be paid to this sector by Government,” he added.

By Francis Addo