‘Year Of Return Will Not Die’

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the positive gains of the ‘Year of Return’ programme will not be allowed to diminish.

According to him, aside from positively selling Ghana to the international stage, the well attended programme also boosted the local economy greatly. He said the NPP administration was determined to build on the positive gains of the ‘Year of Return’ programme.

“The government is following the ‘Year of Return’ with ‘Beyond the Return’ programme in order to help sustain the momentum generated already,” he said whilst delivering the state of the nation address in Parliament on Thursday.

“Our country benefitted immensely from the ‘Year of Return’ following the massive invasion of the country by African-Americans in the Diaspora. Government is impressed with the success story of the ‘Year of Return’ and we are following it with the ‘Beyond the Return’ programme,” he stated.

The President, therefore, entreated the citizenry to give the new programme the needed support so that it would equally be successful.

He said the ‘Beyond the Return’ programme would continue to attract more people in the Diaspora to visit the country and boost the economy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on behalf of his government, thanked Ghanaians for contributing to make the ‘Year of Return’ programme successful.

“I thank the people and I am also entreating them to give the same support so that ‘Beyond the Return’ programme too will be equally successful,” he stressed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi