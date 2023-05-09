Yendi Child, Vulnerable Protection Policy Launched

Stakeholders at the launch of the Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection Policy and commissioning of the St. Rita Centre in Yendi

The Catholic Diocese of Yendi, has launched the Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection Policy.

The Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection Policy among others is aimed at heightening awareness that any form of abuse and sexual misconduct on minors and the vulnerable is a crime, and that unscrupulous people who engage in such acts ought to be punished.

It also seeks to help prevent all forms of abuse of minors and vulnerable adults by the clergy and diocesan personnel in the diocese of Yendi.

The Catholic Diocese of Yendi also commissioned the St. Rita Centre purposely to house and run activities of the Child and Vulnerable Protection project.

With funding support from Kinder mission swerk, a German Catholic Agency, the St. Rita Centre is currently running a two-year child right sensitisation programme in some basic schools and communities within Yendi diocese.

The Director of the St. Rita Centre, Fr. Gregory Dery, at the commissioning said the centre will take care of activities of children and vulnerable protection, provision of legal assistance to the Yendi diocese, and a conducive environment for prayers and sober reflection on life’s numerous challenges as well as any other assistance to children and the vulnerable.

According to him, the St. Rita Centre has assisted the Catholic diocese of Yendi to develop the Child and Vulnerable Protection Policy, organised various seminars for stakeholders on children rights issues, formation of Child Protection Clubs in basic schools, rendering various forms of assistance to abused children such as legal assistance to defiled girls and ensuring they remain in school, assistance to the inmates of Yendi prison and assistance to the rejected and despised persons in society.

Fr. Dery stressed that the St. Rita Centre is not established solely for Catholics but for the benefit of all and sundry in society regardless of a person’s social standing, religion, political, gender, ethnic or other affiliations.

He, however, lamented about the lack of adequate funds for the effective operation of the Centre, and appealed to relevant authorities in society to use their various good offices and give the Centre the needed support and collaboration for the Centre to continue to be the effective voice of the voiceless and help of the helpless.

Most. Rev. Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai (SVD), in his speech noted that child abuse, child trafficking, women being accused of witchcraft and others have been a challenges and for that matter the universal Church required that all dioceses establish an office for the protection of children and the vulnerable.

Most. Rev. Boi-Nai, stated that the St. Rita Centre will house the Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection and help children, the vulnerable and others who may need canonical or civil assistance and urged the people of the Yendi diocese to come to the Centre and seek for advice and direction they need in cases like sexual abuse, marital problems among others.

The Paramount Chief of the Kuga Traditional Council, Naa Abdulai II, who was the guest of honour, commended the Yendi diocese for the establishment of the St. Rita Centre adding that in a protective environment where children’s rights are respected, the world’s most vulnerable children can flourish and reach their highest potential.

“We need bodies such as St. Rita Centre which are committed to pursuing these rights so that children can enjoy a full childhood in simple terms, child rights are the human rights of children. Every child regardless of their age, race, gender, birth place has rights.”

The Paramount Chief of the Kuga Traditional Council, said parents, chiefs, community leaders have a responsibility for the children who participate in or are admitted in the programmes of St. Rita Centre.

“We must support and teach our children about their rights, equipping them with the skills to speak up for themselves and educating their communities about what is and what isn’t acceptable behavior towards children.”

Naa Abdulai II encouraged the people Yendi to support the Centre and the implementation of the Yendi and Vulnerable Protection Policy in order to see to the success of the policy.

The Bishop of the Yendi Diocese, Most. Rev. Matthew Yitiereh, Security Agencies, Ghana Education Service (GES), the Clergy, Yendi MCE and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi