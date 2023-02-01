Yendi Hospital Gets New Emergency and Trauma Centre

The ultramodern Emergency and Trauma Centre at the Yendi hospital

The Global Missions and Mission 3:18, supported by the Office of the Member of Parliament for Yendi and other stakeholders, have constructed an ultramodern Emergency and Trauma Centre at the Yendi hospital in the Northern region.

The new Emergency and Trauma Centre does not serve the people of Yendi alone as it is a referral health facility in the entire northern half of the Eastern Corridor of Ghana.

The Yendi hospital serves the people of Gushegu, Chereponi, Bimbilla, Kpandai, Zabzugu, Tatale, Saboba, Karaga and a hosts of other districts rely on the Yendi Municipal Hospital as a referral center.

The Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama,at the commissioning noted that when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, he set out to reconstruct and build towards a vision dubbed- the New Yendi City which informed his singular effort to revive, refurbish and re-equip the Yendi hospital Mortuary after the unit broke down for about two decades as well as plans for a new Emergency and Trauma Centre.

“I immediately got on board and today I am excited about the product of our collective effort-spanning from 21st February,2021 at Kempiski in Accra to today, 31st January, 2023. I am even overwhelmed by what a community can achieve together if her citizens are united. This latest move spearheaded by the global missions and Mission3:18, supported by my office and other stakeholders to undertake this major project in our health care infrastructure in Yendi perfectly sits well with my New Yendi City vision, a vision to aggressively transform the Yendi Constituency to a modern city status that provides progress and development for all.”

Farouk Mahama with officials of Global Missions and Mission3:18 at the commissioning at Yendi hospital

The Yendi MP assured that he would work with all development oriented entities, public or private, to build the New Yendi City and called on the government to consider the Yendi Municipal Hospital for an overhaul development.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Global Missions and Resources Centre, Mission 3:18 and all stakeholders for their kindness and generosity shown the good people of Yendi by way of building the Emergency and Trauma Unit.

Mr. Mahama urged management and staff of the hospital to put the new facility to its intended use for the benefit of the good people of Yendi and its environs and assured that hospital that he would facilitate their waiver of stalled container containing hospital equipment at the harbour.

“Block by block, bit by bit, unit by unit, together, we will transform the Yendi Hospital to an ultra modern status that will serve both the primary and secondary essential health needs of the people in the Eastern Corridor.”

The Northern Regional Deputy Director Administration, Ghana Health Service, Jeremiah Tiimob , indicated that Ghana’s roadmap to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) has as part of its objectives, to increase access to responsive clinical and public health emergency services.

“This objective is to be achieved through the availability of improved infrastructure, logistics and supplies for emergency care, putting in place and strengthening institutions to deliver responsive public health emergency services and increasing the use of information and communication technology (ICT) for emergency care and surveillance. It is therefore worth noting that the delivery of this project will go a long way to complement the effort of Central Government through the MOH and GHS towards providing requisite health infrastructures as part of the drive towards attaining UHC.”

He said the Regional Health Directorate is committed to work with the management of the hospital to properly equip, staff and maintain the facility and to ensure that the center serves the purpose for which it has been put up so that the Yendi community and its environs can derive its maximum benefits.

Mr. Tiimob urged the staff who will be working in the center to demonstrate good attitudes and behaviors towards work.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi