Yendi NPP Constituency Election Suspended

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the New Patriotic Party (NPP)Yendi constituency elections scheduled to take place today April 28, 2022, have been suspended.

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, listed concerns raised by some members of the party regarding the Yendi internal election and related matters which were brought to the attention of the National Steering Committee at its last meeting as the reason to reschedule the Yendi constituency election.

“Acting on the authority of the National Steering Committee , after the necessary stakeholders engagement is by this statement directing that the Yendi constituency Annual Delegates Conference originally scheduled for Thursday April 28,2022 be rescheduled for the time being .”

According to the statement, the rescheduling is to allow for adequate time for the full implementation of the roadmap towards the conduct of the Constituency Annual Delegation Conference among other things to election constituency executives as agreed by the stakeholders for amicable resolutions of the issues at hand in the interest of the party.

“It is the expectation of the National party that every stakeholder in the election will respect and abide by the agreed roadmap to pave way for the election to be conducted timorously and in line with the party’s rules and regulations.”

There have been agitations by some supporters of the NPP in the Yendi constituency over the compilation of the voters’ register for the constituency.

Supporters of the Yendi NPP chairman and the Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency have accused each other over the currently issues of voters album in the constituency.

Meanwhile , delegates in the Yendi constituency have converged at Yendi to participate in the constituency elections.

Some of them have expressed worry about the current situation in the constituency and called on the party to find a lasting solution to the issues to avert any issues which could affect the party’s chances in the 2024 elections.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi