NPP Delegates Grabbed For Disrupting Constituency Polls 

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Police in the early hours of Thursday morning arrested four delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for obstructing elections in the Okaikwei South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the suspects threatened to halt processes that would see to the success of the current ongoing constituency election particular in the area, following the allegations that over 430 names have been deleted from the register.

The aggressive victims who were prevented from voting went on rampage to disrupt the process, as they massed up on the road, blocking the vehicle of the Electoral Commission (EC) officials being escorted by the police from gaining access to the voting grounds.

But the Police when had the information rushed to the scene to put the situation under control after an exchange of blows between the Police and the delegates.

Some of the angry delegates pelted stones to prevent the Police from ensuring the election took place.

The Police resisted and in the end, whisked four of the delegates away from the Prince of Peace School at Bubuashie.

Some of the delegates who spoke to Joys News, monitored by DGN Online expressed worried about the incident as they accused the party officers of allegedly deleting their names from the party album.

The affected delegates and people from other constituencies have rather been included in the album to partake in the exercise.

They also added that some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been added to the register to vote in favour of a particular faction, as some of the aspirants vowed to fight for their rights until the right thing was done.

Meanwhile, the Party is yet to officially communicate on the said incident.

– BY Daniel Bampoe