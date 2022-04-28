Eight Suspected Criminals Grabbed At Adukrom

The Adukrom Police in the Okere District of the Eastern Region is holding eight suspected criminals who allegedly blocked a section of the Nkurakan- Adukrom Highway to snatch a car.

The suspects were arrested by the youth of Akuapem Asenema following a distress call received from other communities along the road that some suspected criminals were bolting with a vehicle towards the Asenema Township on Tuesday night.

However, the youth, upon receipt of information, mobilized and blocked the road with wood, blocks, and other implements to prevent the suspects who were in a private car and taxi from escaping.

They then informed the Police who rushed to the scene to arrest the suspects who were nearly lynched by some of the angry mob.

The Police upon a search conducted in the taxi, found a slaughtered dog and other undisclosed items.

The suspects were incoherent about where they were going and hence taken to Adukrom police station for further interrogation.

The suspects are expected to be paraded to court this week.

–BY Daniel Bampoe