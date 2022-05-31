YESS Commemorates 50th Anniversary

Some old students of the school and family members of the first headmaster pose for a picture with the bust of Mr. Teviu

Yendi Senior High School (YESS) last Saturday climaxed activities to commemorate the school’s 50th anniversary with the assemblage of dignitaries and traditional authorities at the school’s football field.

The activities, which stretched from May 21 to 28, included a march past in Tamale amidst brass band music among others.

The theme for the programme was “Quality Secondary Education for National Development: The Role of Yendi Senior High School.”

The first headmaster of the school, Mr. Cletus Ajevu Teviu was honoured by some old students of the school through a bust which was unveiled as part of the programme.

In its 50 years of existence, the school has produced assortment of public officials, scientists and academicians, some of them serving the country in various disciplines and others in the diaspora.

The MP for the Yendi Constituency, who is also Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), made a generous donation of 15 sewing machines to the clothing and textiles section of the Home Economics department, 50 cartons of water, 50 cartons of drinks, 200 packs of food, GH¢10,000 for the celebration and 50 bags of cement. He also gave GH¢10,000 and 50 bags of cement for the renovation of the school’s mosque.

By A.R. Gomda