‘Yewokrom’ Hitmaker Atom turns Chief

Ghanaian musician, Ebenezer Larbi, popularly known as Atom has been enstooled as a Gyaasehene in Asuogyaman traditional area of the Eastern Region.

The ‘Yewokrom’ hitmaker has been named as Nana Affum Larbi I.

Nana Efum Larbi I in a speech after he was enstooled, stated that his main mandate will be to support people of the traditional area especially the youth, to unearth their potentials for the common development of the area.

“As I have been given the enstooled as chief to rule my people, I promise to seek the necessary advice from my elders in other to support our teeming youth to make meaningful gains and impact in the traditional area,” he said.

In a recent video sighted by DGN Online, the hitmaker said his style of music will change, saying, ‘I will be more cautious with my choice of lyrics for my song and do away with profane words’.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke