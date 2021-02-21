Nigerian Millitary Plane Crashes in Abuja

A Nigerian Air force plane has crashed while approaching the Abuja air port runway due to engine failure.

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday February 21, 2021.

The Nigerian Aviation Minister, Hadi Siriki took his Tweeter page to announce the unfortunate incident .

“a military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en riute Minna, It appears to be fatal”.

The Minister Hadi Siriki gave no details of casualties.

A Nigerian Air Force spokeperson said he was driving to the airport because of the crash, but gave no additional information.

A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.🇳🇬🤲🏽😩 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) February 21, 2021

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke