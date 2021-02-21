Savelugu Hospital Closed Down After 64 Workers Tested Positive for Covid-19

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that about 64 staff of the Savelugu hospital in the Savulugu municipality of the Northern region have tested positive for Covid-19.

A memo sighted by DGN Online, revealed that the hospital will be closed down on Monday, February, 22, 2021 temporarily and would only render emergency services.

“This is to inform the general public especially those living in and around Savelugu that, Savelugu Hospital will from Monday 22nd February, 2021 be closed down partially for 2weeks due to the upsurge of Covid-19 within the Municipality.”

The memo further stated that the decision is necessary to reduce staff -clients interaction and pave way for disinfection of the entire Hospital to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

The management of the hospital entreated the general public to remain calm and co-operate with the Staff and Management of the Hospital as they strive to provide them with quality health care services and ensure their safety.

Management however advised the general public to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to help stop the spread of the virus in the municipality.

“You are once again reminded to take serious precautionary measures against Covid-19, put on your nose mask, Regular hand washing under running water, use of hand sanitizers, observe cough etiquette and social distancing are magical to stay safe of Covid-19.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu