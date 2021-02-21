GHS Records 577 Covid-19 Deaths

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded nine more deaths related to Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 577 from the previous 568.

In its latest case management update, the health authority also recorded 1,088 new Covid-19 cases bringing the active case count to 6,650.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 73,018 with a total of 80,253 confirmed cases as at yesterday.

Out of the total number of active cases, 113 patients are in severe condition while 29

others are in critical condition.

*Regional Breakdown*

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 46,189 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 14,046 cases and the Western Region with 4,742 cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,525 cases, Central Region, 2,783 cases, Volta Region, 1,559 cases and the Bono East Region, 1,081 cases.

The Upper East Region, 994 cases, Northern Region has 970 cases, Bono Region, 924 cases, and Western North Region, 797 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 660 cases,Upper West Region has 357 cases, Oti Region, 272 cases,the North East Region 79 cases and the Savannah Region, 72 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,203.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri