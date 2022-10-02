You are bound for greatness- Ya-Naa to Bawumia

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has praised the “competence, diligence and humility” of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a man “bound for greatness.”

Speaking at the Gbewaa Palace, Yendi on Sunday 2nd October 2022, the Ya- Naa highlighted the many interventions facilitated by Dr Bawumia across a broad sphere of national life since he became Vice President of the Republic, which have resulted in the betterment of the lives of the people of not just northern Ghana, but the nation as a whole.

“Mr Vice President, your achievements cannot be mentioned without outlining your zealous contribution to couple the efforts of the President to resolve the protracted Dagbon crisis. Today, we have peace in Dagbon as we expected and we owe it an obligation to appreciate your efforts in realising this feat. Dagbon is grateful to you, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia.

“Your exceptional humility is worth emulating and makes us proud of you for that. You have not departed from the training your elders gave you.

“Again, since your occupation of the second most important political seat in Ghana, you have shown sterling performance with your sacrifice and hard work which has achieved so much for mother Ghana.

“Remarkably you have discharged and keep discharging your duties with great tolerance even when your opponents come after you and this proves your competence and how focused you are.”

Alluding to Dr Bawumia’s continued promotion of religious tolerance and acceptance, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama stated:

“Your quest to harmonize the religious diversity of our country is also commendable. As a Muslim, you hold on to your faith at all times while you find it no harm to be amongst Christians and this speaks loudly about nothing but, the necessity of peace and tolerance amongst ourselves even when we disagree with each other.”

The Overlord of Dagbon again commended Vice President Bawumia for his and the NPP government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s determination to bridge the development gap between the north and the south through various interventions, including the setting up of a special purpose vehicle for the development of the north.

“Through your efforts, our region has seen the construction of its first interchange. This is a promise you made and as expected of you, you have delivered. Under you as a Vice President, you have also supported the President to make our region and all the four other regions in our part of the country beneficiaries of the national cake through social interventions.

“Today, we can boast of countless infrastructure from roads, markets, factories, hospitals, schools, water and sanitation projects among others. All these were achieved through the Northern Development Authority which you were instrumental in its formulation.”

Wishing the Vice President travel mercies as he begins a tour of northern Ghana, Ya- Naa Abubakari Mahama II urged Dr Bawumia to remain focused on delivering for the people of Ghana, who are keenly observing his contribution to national development and will make their voices heard at the right time.

“Your keen interest in seeing the North develop will always be remembered. I, as your father, will like you to continue to be a loyal servant of Ghana and the people of the five northern regions.

“Your reward is on the way because you are bound for greatness, my son,” he declared.