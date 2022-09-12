You Are Childish And Immature – Mahama Girl Blasts A-G

A former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime Marrietta Brew-Oppong Appiah has descended heavily on the current Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Reacting in a Facebook post, Ms Brew-Oppong Appiah described the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice as “childish, immature and unprofessional.”

Her attacks follow an admonition by the Attorney-General to former President Mahama to stop attacking Ghana’s judiciary.

Speaking at the ongoing Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho, the Volta regional capital, Mr. Yeboah Dame said John Mahama’s incessant attacks on the judges were deplorable.

“Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician. My dismay is founded more on the fact that I am a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country,” Mr Dame noted.

It would be recalled that former President Mahama in an address to lawyers aligned to the NDC on August 29, 2022 said among other things that the judiciary can only repair its “broken image” with the appointment of a new Chief Justice.

Mr Mahama also waded into the infamous’ 7:0 or unanimous FC’ phrase noting it smacks of deep seated lack of confidence in the courts.