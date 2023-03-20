You Can’t Take Away My Shine- Haruna Iddrisu Fights Back

Haruna Iddrisu

The former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu has stated that nobody can take the shine off his contributions for the nation and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, internal wrangling in NDC will not affect his personality and contribution towards the growth of the party.

Mr Iddrisu assured his supporters and Ghanaians that his commitment to policy formulation for the benefit of Ghanaians will also not be affected by party politics.

The former Minority Leader made these remarks when he filed his nomination to contest the Tamale South seat for a 6th term.

He touted the Tamale south constituency as the major contributor of votes to the NDC and expressed optimism about maintaining the trend.

“I want to assure you that development within NDC will not diminish Haruna Iddrisu and my standing in the democratic politics of Ghana and in the democratic politics in the NDC. My contributions to Ghana’s democracy and even the NDC’s evolution are eloquent and profound enough for many.

“Even the willfully blind will appreciate my profound contribution to Ghana’s democracy. I am proud of my standing, proud of my record in contributing to the public good of Ghana, whether policy or legislation or institutional development and growth.”

This comes after the former Minority Leader was reduced to a backbencher in Parliament by the new National Executives of the party.

His removal led to serious controversy in the party as some members have pointed accusing fingers on the former President John Dramani Mahama and National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

By Vincent Kubi