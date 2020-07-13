‘You Don’t Run Kotoko And Lose’

Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal boss Alhaji Grusah has stated that under no circumstance should one run Asante Kotoko at a loss.

To the outspoken football administrator, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko’s fan base places them in a good position for administrators to generate good revenue.

He said his outfit has always mapped out strategies to bite into the fan base of the ‘big boys’ when they clash.

“No one should ever run Kotoko at a loss,” Grusah told Kessben FM in relation to Kotoko’s recent financial challenges and new management.

“I plan my season on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak fixtures because the money I always get from the two clubs after my home games are enough to do something tangible.

“I’m always amazed when I hear that people handle Kotoko and run into several losses. Kotoko is a big club in the entire African football club rankings and I will be a billionaire in three months if given Kotoko to run.

“[Kotoko life patron] Otumfuo [Osei-Tutu] has appointed board members who are very successful and rich to run the club for him.

“So in what sense should anyone be bankrupt running Kotoko?”

An African Sports Centre for Data, Research &Technology (ASC) Ghana Premier League Report released ahead of the commencement of last season saw Kotoko and Hearts garner a combined 68 per cent of fans who participated in the survey.

The Porcupine Warriors contributed 41% while the Phobians had 27% of respondents rooting for the club. Ashantigold, the third most successful club in the Premier League, with four titles, came third with 20%.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum