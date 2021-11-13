You’re My Father – Bawumia Tells Otumfuo

Dr. Bawumia greeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he has taken Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as his father.

The Vice President and his family members as well as a delegation from Mamprugu were at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday to show appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu for his invaluable contribution towards the funeral of the Vice President’s mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

“What you did for us when our mother passed on is still fresh in our memories. We cannot thank you more. You did more than we expected,” the Vice President said in Twi, adding “We all appreciate your kind gesture, the whole of Mamprugu is expressing our appreciation.”

He said, “As I stand before you, I have neither a father nor mother so you are my everything from today.”

The Vice President said, “My brothers and I are before you. We want you to know that you are our father. We shall come to you anytime you will need us. We are most grateful.”

Hajia Mariama Bawumia died on Monday, September 13, 2021 after a short illness and was buried the next day per Islamic traditions.

The final funeral rites was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Walewale in the North East Region.

During the well-attended funeral, the Asantehene penned an emotional tribute to Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The tribute, which the Asantehene personally signed, described Hajia Mariama Bawumia as a matriarch, and eulogised the Bawumias for the immense impact the family had made on the country’s political landscape.

“As we idolise and eulogise great men and great leaders, we so often fail to acknowledge the role of the faithful woman behind the mounding of their mettle. But truly it is said that behind every great man is the hand and the heart of a faithful and devoted woman,” the Asantehene had said, adding “and to a few women that go even greater honour of becoming the matriarch from whose impact on Ghanaian politics, will be felt for generations. On that roll of honour belongs Hajia Mariama Bawumia.”

He added “she was not only the steady heart behind one of the titans of politics in the North during the most tumultuous periods of Ghana’s history, but her guidance and tutelage has produced a family whose impact on Ghanaian politics will be felt for generations.”

Otumfuo praised the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia for her guidance and tutelage, “which produced a son (Dr. Bawumia) who today occupies the second highest position in the land.”

The Asantehene expressed sadness that Hajia Mariama Bawumia won’t be around to see what the future holds for Dr. Bawumia.

“How sad that she will not be around to see what the future holds for her son, but indeed; the matriarch can depart in response to the call of her Maker in the knowledge that she has impacted upon her nation as few ever would in their lives and above all, that the nation will continue to enjoy the fruits of her endeavours for many generations to come,” Otumfuo had said.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi