Another Body Retrieved From Saboba River

Another body has been retrieved from the river in Saboba where seven pupils got drown.

The total number of confirmed death is now eight.

The Saboba District Police Commander,ASP Shine Zoiku,who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said this morning the search team retrieved one body, adding that another pupil is still missing and search is ongoing to retrieve the body.

He indicated that after the Saboba hospital confirmed the death of the initial seven last night, families of some of the victims requested their bodies and buried them last night.

Meanwhile, a search team comprising fishermen and security personnel are currently searching for the one missing pupil.

Eight pupils of the St. Charles Lwanga R/C J.H.S got drown in a river in the Saboba District of the Northern region.

DGN Online gathered that a teacher from the St. Charles Lwanga R/C J.H.S went with about 30 pupils to harvest his rice across the river in Saboba.

According reports ,on their return from the farm, the pupils paddled themselves with two boats and collided on opposite direction.

About 15 on board where able to swim out of the river but eight drown.

A search team in the community were able to retrieve 7 dead bodies.

FROM Eric Kombat, Saboba