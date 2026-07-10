Youth Lock Up NR Forestry Commission Office, Demand Unpaid Salaries

The locked up Forestry Commission office in Tamale

A youth group from the Tamale Central Constituency employed under the Forestry Commission’s Youth Champions Initiative locked up the Commission’s Tamale office to protest unpaid salaries.

The protesters barricaded the entrance with wood and sticks and set fire to plastics and firewood outside the building. They said they had not been paid for more than nine months.

Alhassan Mohammed Rashad, one of the beneficiaries, told journalists the group would not return to work until their arrears were fully paid.

“We have been here for more than one year, and so far only four months’ salary has been paid. We are telling the central government that we cannot continue the work unless our arrears are paid,” he said.

He appealed to the government to ensure their arrears are settled so they can resume their duties.

Mr. Kwasi Frimpong, the Northern Regional Manager, Forestry Commission, commended the protesters for not destroying any commission property during the demonstration and said he would forward their grievances to his superiors in Accra.

“I have taken note of your grievances and will send them to Accra. We understand your situation, you can only work when you are paid because you have families to cater for,” he noted.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale