You’ve Been Rude to Me – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of the Appointments Committee, of being rude during the vetting of ministerial nominees. The accusation came after Ahiafor asked Afenyo-Markin to withdraw the statement, “You and your colleagues have rudely intervened in my submission,” insisting that he take back his words.

The Politics disagreement arose during the vetting of Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza. A heated exchange unfolded when Afenyo-Markin attempted to make preliminary comments about the sacking of CEOs of state institutions. However, the Majority caucus blocked his efforts, arguing that the topic was outside the scope of the ministerial vetting process.

This led to a series of disagreements and delays.

In an attempt to resolve the matter, a brief five-minute suspension was called, but tensions remained high. Afenyo-Markin expressed frustration with his colleagues, including Chairman Ahiafor, accusing them of rude behavior and acting in bad faith. He pointed out that the meeting resumed without the Minority members, despite his earlier request to join after a caucus meeting.

Afenyo-Markin stated, “Chairman, don’t raise your voice. You suspended the sitting for five minutes.

You called me, and I told you I was meeting with my caucus. I would join you, but then you proceeded without me. I want to register my protest that this was done in bad faith.”

He continued, “This is not what we agreed upon. I was responding to a point of order when you rudely interrupted me and insisted you had made a ruling.

Please lower your voice, Chairman. All of your colleagues, including you, have been rude to me this morning. The frequency with which I am interrupted is unacceptable.”

After his outburst, Afenyo-Markin apologized to the Chair following objections to his remarks.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House