Call NDC Thugs To Order – Minority To Mahama

The Minority in Parliament has called on President John Dramani Mahama to take immediate action to rein in what they describe as “thugs” from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who are allegedly disrupting the re-collation of election results in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to the Minority, the ongoing violence and lawlessness in the country cannot be ignored by President Mahama, who they assert is fully aware of the situation.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, the Minority Second Deputy Whip and Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, emphasised that the President, as the Commander-in-Chief, has a responsibility to ensure that order is maintained and that those engaging in criminal activities are held accountable.

Mr. Shaid, accused the NDC of deliberately inciting violence, with supporters engaging in thuggish behaviour in a bid to overturn the democratic process in the Ablekuma North constituency—an election he insists the NDC lost.

“The Minority Caucus stands united in sending a clear and urgent message to His Excellency the President, and to the Ghana Police Service, about the escalating lawlessness in the country,” Mr. Shaid declared. “We are deeply concerned by the growing chaos following the declaration of John Dramani Mahama as President.”

Mr. Shaid accused the NDC of deliberately fostering a climate of violence and disruption, with senior party members, including Mr Totobi Quakyi and Malik Basintale, allegedly orchestrating these attacks.

“The latest incident, in which NDC supporters, led by the regional organiser, physically attacked Electoral Commission officials and damaged property, is a shocking display of lawlessness,” Mr Shaid said.

“This is not just an isolated event, but part of a deliberate, coordinated effort by senior NDC members to disrupt the electoral process and prevent the NPP’s legitimate victory in Ablekuma North from being recognised.”

Mr. Shaid stressed that despite the NPP losing around 60 parliamentary seats, many of which were decided by narrow margins, the party had graciously accepted the election results. The NPP, he argued, upheld the values of democracy by conceding defeat with dignity and refraining from resorting to violence.

“The NPP graciously accepted our losses, even when the margins were as narrow as fewer than a thousand votes,” Mr Shaid noted. “We chose the path of respect for the democratic process, while the NDC, despite their clear defeat in Ablekuma North, has resorted to violence and disruption, claiming they are defending the Electoral Commission. This is nothing more than a smokescreen for their refusal to accept the will of the people.”

Mr Shaid thus reiterated his call on President Mahama to act swiftly and decisively, urging him to rein in the violent factions within his party.

“President Mahama, you can no longer claim ignorance of the escalating lawlessness and violence sweeping across the country,” Mr Shaid warned. “It is time for you to take responsibility for your party’s actions and bring the violence to an end. The time for inaction is over.”

The Minority also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to take urgent action to restore law and order.

They are demanding that those responsible for the unrest be swiftly brought to justice to prevent further harm to the integrity of the nation’s democratic institutions.

“We must all stand united to ensure that Ghana’s democracy is not undermined by lawlessness and violence,” Mr Shaid concluded. “The authorities must act immediately to preserve peace, protect the rule of law, and uphold the integrity of our democratic system.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House