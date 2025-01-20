Appianyinasehene, BECE Candidates Celebrate First Akwasidae In Style

The Appianyinasehene of Ashanti Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II has marked the Ist Akwasidae in style.

The celebration of the milestone was marked with the presentation of special Awards to the best BECE candidates for 2024 within the Juaben Municipality.

Students who attained single digits would be awarded with special package annually.

A female student who had aggregate 6 received 3,000 plus goodies, two students with aggregates 8 were entitled to 2,000 Cedis plus goodies, while

five students who scored aggregate 9, received 1,500 plus goodies.

It was Helina Asiedua Acquah from Atia MA JHS who was adjudged the overall best student.

John Mpoposuo the Siso for the Kubease Circuit representing the Municipal Education Director expressed thanks to the Appianyinasehene for the initiative rolled out by the Appianyinase Foundation

The Appianyinasehene said the initiative was birthed on the premise of the Otumfuo’s Educational Fund.

“The foundation was inspired by the Otumfuo Education Fund, we are doing this to compliment the efforts of the brilliance of the Asantehene’s laudable initiative,” said the Appianyinasehene.