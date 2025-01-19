Mahama Demands Probe Into Obuasi Illegal Miners’ Death

President John Mahama has ordered investigation of the death of some eight alleged illegal miners in Obuasi who invaded the Anglo-Gold Ashanti mine concession.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, January 18, 2025, when a group of individuals attempted to invade the mine’s legal concession for unauthorized gold mining activities.

This resulted in a standoff and shot out with the military who had been deployed to secure the place leading to the death of the eight illegal miners and others injured.

The investigation is to determine the circumstances surrounding the clashes and ensure that any individual found to have acted unlawfully is brought to justice.

President Mahama has also directed the management of Anglo-Gold Ashanti to fully cover the medical expenses of those injured in the incident and to facilitate burial arrangements for the deceased.

A statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofusu, said security agencies have been tasked to take prompt action to restore peace in the area.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke