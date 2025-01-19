Military Justifies Fatal Shooting Of 7 Illegal Miners

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has defended its actions following the death of seven illegal miners during a confrontation at the Anglo Gold Ashanti mines in Obuasi.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, January 18, 2025, when a group of approximately 60 individuals attempted to invade the mine’s legal concession for unauthorized gold mining activities.

In a press release issued by Brig. Gen. E Aggrey Quashie, Director General of Public Relations for GAF, the illegal miners breached the security perimeter at Cote D’or Ramp.

The military patrol, part of Operation HALT II, was deployed to protect the area and confronted the intruders.

According to the statement, the illegal miners responded with aggression, firing upon the soldiers as they attempted to prevent access to the Deep Decline site.

“The assailants were reportedly armed with locally manufactured rifles, pump action guns, gas cylinders, knives, heavy-duty industrial bolt cutters, axes, and machetes,” the statement read.

In response to the gunfire, GAF stated that the troops returned fire in self-defense. Adding that the ensuing shootout resulted in the deaths of seven illegal miners, while one other individual sustained serious injuries.

” The remaining miners fled the scene. One soldier was also injured from pellets fired from a pump action gun but has since received medical treatment,” statement added.

GAF emphasized that military personnel on authorized duty are entitled to defend themselves and protect innocent civilians and property, including the use of lethal force when necessary.

GAF urged all illegal miners to stay away from mining concessions and also desist from engaging troops in shootouts since the consequences of such actions could be fatal.

