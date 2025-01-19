Mahama Forms 8-Member Constitution Review Committee

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed an eight-member committee to review the Constitution.

According to him, this decision is in fulfilment of his pledge to see through the implementation of the Constitutional Review Process.

The newly constituted committee, tasked with addressing gaps and challenges in the 1992 Constitution, is led by renowned legal expert and academic, Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh.

Other members of the committee are Justice Sophia Adinyirah, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Charlotte Osei, Dr. Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr. Esi Ansah, and Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya (Secretary).

The committee’s mandate includes reviewing the findings and recommendations of prior constitutional review efforts, such as those from the 2010 Constitution Review Commission and the 2023 Constitution Review Consultative Committee.

In a statement, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Acting Spokesperson for the President, said the committee would also engage with key stakeholders and solicit public input on proposals for amending the 1992 Constitution.

As part of its work, the statement indicated that the committee would identify existing gaps, evaluate the challenges in the implementation of previous review recommendations, and propose actionable steps to enhance the country’s democratic governance.

The committee’s report is expected within five months, with recommendations to be presented to the government for further consideration.

The statement noted that the composition of the committee reflects the President’s commitment to appointing individuals with proven expertise, commitment to national service, and a strong focus on good governance.

By Ernest Kofi Adu