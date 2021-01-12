Yul Edochi to contest for Nigerian President in 2023

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie in an Instagram post has expressed interest to contest for President in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The former state governor contender on his Instagram post wrote,” happy 39th birthday to me. Last year I asked for wisdom, you gave it to me. This year I ask for your grace oh lord as I prepare to run for president of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, unity and progress.

“The youths deserve a chance to fix our nation, so help me god. Amen”.

Mr. Edochie is not new to the political world. In 2017, he filed to contest for the position of governor in his hometown Anambra State.

Though he lost the election he was appointed as Senior Assistant on Creative and Entertainment Media to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke