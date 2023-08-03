Yul Edochie’s First Wife Files For Divorce

Judy, Yul & May

Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has filed for divorce.

A statement by a law firm called DPA on its Facebook on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, indicated that the actor’s first wife has also sued him and his second wife for adultery.

She is seeking an amount of 100 million naira in damages against Judy for adultery with her husband.

“For the avoidance of doubts, May Yul-Edochie filed a divorce petition against Yul. She also filed against Judy as a party cited and she is asking for 100 million naira in damages against Judy for adultery with her husband.

“Make no mistake about it: Yul and Judy are NOT husband and wife, and cannot be so until Yul and May are divorced. It is a combination of delusion and absurdity for the two to call themselves husband and wife yet,” parts of the statement read.

According to the law firm, the court bailiff has tried several times to serve them in person, but to no avail.

“Surprisingly, both Yul and Judy are avoiding service of the process upon them. The court bailiff has tried so many times to serve them in accordance with the rules of the court. But they have evaded the service of the court process. Despite the braggadocio and the social media stunts, Yul Edochie and Judy are facing serious legal challenges and they seem ill-prepared for them, given the fact that they have been evading service of process.

“In addition to the substantive petition, May also filed for an order of court restraining Yul from accessing their former matrimonial home. That application is based on the fact that there are genuine security and safety concerns. Yul’s behavior has been erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening. He seems to have been under some influence, the full extent or scope of which we are yet to ascertain. But measures are being taken to protect May and her children. These measures are proportionate to the threats,” it added.

Yul has also been inhibited from gaining access to his mansion, where May and the children currently reside.

“Despite the combination of circumstances at the present time, last weekend, against all advice, Yul attempted to access the home, now occupied alone by May and her children. But he was stopped by the intervention of law enforcement.

“He was reminded that henceforth all issues involving his marriage to May and dealings in that regard are subjudice.

He should consult his lawyer, when and if he hires one, and be guided by such lawyer,” the statement disclosed.