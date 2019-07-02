Zabzugu DCE Still on Admission, Others Discharged

The Zabzugu District Chief Executive (DCE), Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu, is still on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He was one of the four Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) who were involved in a car crash at Datoyili in the Northern Region recently.

Mr. Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu is at the intensive care unit of the hospital due to the severe injuries he sustained.

However, the MCE for Bimbila,Abdulai Yakubu , Gushegu, Issah Musah , and Mion DCE ,Mohammed Hashim have all been discharged from the hospital.

The Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, visited the DCEs at the hospital a couple of days ago.

She encouraged them to be strong and assured them that government would do everything possible to ensure that they recover.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale