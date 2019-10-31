Zenith Global Honours Prof. Yankah

Professor Charles Yankah with his award

Zenith Global Health, organisers of healthcare practitioners awards, has honoured Professor Charles Yankah, for his work and contributions to excellence in healthcare globally.

Professor Yankah, a Professor of Surgery, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Specialist and Co-Founder of German Heart Centre Berlin, Germany, was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the Prestigious 5-star Leonardo Hotel, in London.

The special recognition award was also for his humanitarian and philanthropic work which cut across healthcare and education in the USA, Europe, Africa and China.

Referred to as the ‘Oscar of Healthcare’ the awards ceremony was attended by thought leading healthcare professionals in all specialties from across the globe, showcasing and celebrating innovation , quality, collaboration and excellence.

Professor Yankah is also the Founder /CEO of Global Heart Forum and Ambassador to World Health Summit for developing countries, President of African Cultural Institute and Pan-African Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery.

He is a recipient of National Institutes of Health (NIH) award, Bethesda, USA and also a pioneer in introducing artificial heart program in Africa with his South African colleague, Dr. Willie Koen.

His clinical work and research cover immunology and cardiomyopathy, infectious heart diseases, homograft and xenograft valve surgery.

President of Zenith Global Health, Mary Akangbe, said, “It is a great privilege and honour to be able to celebrate and acknowledge Professor Yankah’s many contributions to innovation, research and training in healthcare globally.

Other recipients include the first black female Director of Nursing in London and many healthcare professionals from across UK, UAE, Africa and the USA.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri