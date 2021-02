Phibion Masamvu

A former Zimbabwean Member of Parliament (MP), Phibion Masamvu, has reportedly died from Coronavirus.

He is said to have died on January 30, 2021.

He was a lawmaker on the ticket of ZANU PF, the party the late Robert Mugabe led as President.

The late lawmaker was aged 62 and is said to have left behind 12 wives and 79 children.

By Melvin Tarlue