Zoomlion Disinfects Judicial Service, Courts And Law School

Waste Management Company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has disinfected the Judicial Service of Ghana as the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) intensifies.

The exercise which was in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development saw the disinfection of the premises of the Judicial Service, offices, registries, courtrooms, records rooms, as well as washrooms.

The exercise began at the Supreme Court and then to the Court of Appeal and the eleven Accra Central Circuit Courts.

The disinfection team then took turns to clear the Law Court Complex as well as all the 43 High Courts located there.

The exercise ended at the Ghana School of Law where all the classrooms as well as the compound was disinfected.

Lola Asise Ashitey, CSR Project Coordinator for Zoomlion Ghana Limited told reporters that the exercise formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and its contribution in the fight against the virus which has infected some 313 people in Ghana with six deaths and 34 recovered so far.

She said the company has done similar exercise in 13 regions and decided to “zoom in to places where we find a lot of people”.

She reiterated that although the disinfection has taken place, users of the courts and offices must strictly adhere to hygienic protocols in order to not come into contact with the virus.

“We don’t want many Ghanaians to lose their lives to this virus and we are stopping at nothing to help the government to fight this virus,” Mrs. Ashitey stressed.

Alex Nartey, President of Judicial Servive Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) commended Zoomlion for the exercise and hoped that the intervention would be extended to every court in Ghana “so that together we can win the fight against Covid-19”.

He said the Judicial Service has set up a committee to manage and curtail the spread of the virus by sensitising judges and staff, social distancing measures among others.

The Judicial Secretary, Pamela Addo also commended Zoomlion for the intervention.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak