Zoomlion Poised To Support Government Fight Covid-19

In readiness of its continuous support for the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners including Environmental Service Protection Association (ESPA) and Pests and Vectors Association of Ghana (PEVAG), have organised a fleet and equipment.

The one-day exhibition programme, which came off at the Independence Square in Accra yesterday, was on the theme; “Making Ghana Safer and Healthier.”

It was aimed at demonstrating the preparedness of Zoomlion and its partners to continue with the battle against the virus.

On display were the company’s fleet of disinfection equipment and a parade of some military and police personnel.

The equipment included 50 atomizers, 10 street sweepers, 5,000 motorised spraying machines, 5,000 Knapsack sprayers, 100 drones and 5,000 handheld thermal foggers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Madam Gloria Anti, assured government of her outfit’s continuous support in the country’s quest to curb the pandemic.

According to her, Zoomlion had purchased modern state-of-the-art machinery to carry out both disinfection and fumigation activities aimed at tackling the virus in the country.

She said with the machinery purchased, the company was ready to assist the government deal with the virus.

“As part of our commitment in supporting government to tackle vectors, an association has been formed. The association, Pests and Vectors Association of Ghana (PEVAG), will support government in dealing with disease causing vectors in whatever form they can,” she stressed.

Madam Anti used the opportunity to praise stakeholders who supported in previous phases of the national disinfection and fumigation exercises.

She pointed out that without the support of the stakeholders, the exercise would not have been successful.

The Zoomlion MD further disclosed that aside from their modern machinery they also have a workforce that was capable of carrying out any exercise that would be assigned to it.

“We also have a workforce of seven thousand (7,000) who are well trained to carry out disinfection and fumigation operations.

She commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving private sector companies the opportunity to enable them assist in the development of the country.

In a brief remark, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, praised Zoomlion for investing heavily in new state-of-the-art disinfection machines.

“We stand in solidarity with Zoomlion and ESPA members to support them do their work in the sanitation sector,” she averred.

According to her, through her ministry’s collaboration with Zoomlion and ESPA, loads of aged dumpsites across the country have been evacuated

She was also particularly happy that the President has extended the free water service for another three months (January—March 2021).

This continuous gesture, she asserted, would go a long way in helping to improve hygienic conditions in the homes of Ghanaians.

Madam Dapaah reiterated the need for Ghanaians to continue observing the covid protocols.

For his, the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was hopeful that Zoomlion and its partners will once again do a diligent work to ensure the safe re-opening of schools from the basic to the tertiary level.

Later, Mrs Dapaah led her colleague ministers together with other high profile invited guests to inspect the fleet of equipment and the parade of security services and Zoomlion spraying gangs.

As part of measures to ensure the schools environment is safe for pupils and students who are returning to school this month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that all schools be disinfected and fumigated.

In this regard, the next phase of disinfection to pave way for the re-opening is expected to commence this week where schools across the country would be disinfected by Zoomlion and its partners in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The exercise is expected to be completed before the re-opening date of 15th January, 2021.

Present at the occasion were the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Kyea, Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, and some traditional authorities and the clergy.