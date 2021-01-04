Distant Relatives Support Youth Development

The Distant Relatives, a non governmental organization together with some members of the Diasporan community have contributed their quota towards improving youth development.

The NGO led by Jennifer Yeboah, its Director of Finance, with support from Gilford Agyire-Larbi, Director of International Affairs and William Asiedu, the founder and CEO from the United States of America and Belo Cida Haruna, the organization’s country Ambassador, visited some underprivileged persons in the Okponglo community, a suburb of Accra on Saturday December 26, 2020.

The NGO targeted the youth and their development by providing school supplies, and PPEs.

The donation was done as part of their commitment towards empowering and developing underserved communities in Ghana.

They have pledged to host initiatives that improve access to fundamental healthcare, provide access to resources, and improve education amongst the youth in December of each year going forward.

They used the Christmas festivities as an opportunity to give those in the diaspora a chance to give back and get involved with building a better Ghana for the future.

Outside this, they have taken on one major project which is to build a sustainable source of clean drinking water, in the same community where they put up a school building at Seva, a town in the Volta region of Ghana.

-By Sharon Willis Brown Acquah