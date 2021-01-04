New MPs Register for 8th Parliament

Registration has begun for new Members for the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic, including the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu, who won the Hohoe parliamentary seat for the first time for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general election.

The registration which began on Saturday, January 2, 2021 will end on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, and it is being done online and offline concurrently.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to determine a case that has been brought against the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

A motion was filed last week Wednesday by the State to fight an injunction placed by the Ho High Court on his swearing-in.

Some residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) had said they were excluded from the just-ended parliamentary election in the Hohoe Constituency, which according to them, breached their right.

Mr. Amewu was among MPs-elect who took part in the registration on day two of the exercise.

The new MPs are expected to be sworn in early on January 7.

